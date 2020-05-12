Helen Jones Purchases 766 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Helen Jones acquired 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024.96 ($6,610.05).

LON FSTA traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 658 ($8.66). The stock had a trading volume of 21,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456. The company has a market capitalization of $212.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 708.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 884.68. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a twelve month low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

