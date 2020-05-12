Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,209 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Helmerich & Payne worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NYSE HP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. 2,921,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

