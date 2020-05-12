Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys 1,595 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 363,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.