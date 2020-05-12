HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HENKY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,450. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.78.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

