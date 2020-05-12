HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HNNMY. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. AlphaValue lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.26.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

