HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

