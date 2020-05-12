Heritage Commerce (HTBK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2020 – Heritage Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Heritage Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Heritage Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Heritage Commerce was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2020 – Heritage Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/2/2020 – Heritage Commerce was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Heritage Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $487.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.17. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $242,422.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $192,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,281.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 566,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 407,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 283,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 217,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

