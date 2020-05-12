Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI):

5/6/2020 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/30/2020 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2020 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

3/13/2020 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

HCCI traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 2,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,791,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,554,000 after acquiring an additional 117,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 205,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 413,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

