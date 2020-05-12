Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after buying an additional 162,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $202,552,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,471. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,911. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

