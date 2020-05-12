Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $132.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

