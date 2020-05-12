Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,031,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 104.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In other Hess news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $483,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

