Hi Mutual Society Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $29,020.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.67 or 0.03654037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031892 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002036 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011286 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

HMC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.