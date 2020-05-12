Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,884.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

