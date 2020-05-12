Highland Capital Management LLC Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,769 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $74,628,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

