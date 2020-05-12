Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 744,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 126.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 60,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.41.

Shares of LIN opened at $186.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

