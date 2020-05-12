Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,908 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 193,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $101,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,111 shares of company stock valued at $78,194,352. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $811.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of -911.56 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $636.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

