Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avalara by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 68,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,143. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

