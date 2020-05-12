Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.