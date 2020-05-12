Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

NYSE:HRC opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

