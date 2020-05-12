Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

