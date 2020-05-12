Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is BHZ Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,549 shares during the period. Hilltop accounts for approximately 4.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.83% of Hilltop worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,077 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,776.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HTH traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 793,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,724. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

