Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Hilton Hotels worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,989,703 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after buying an additional 498,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:HLT opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.