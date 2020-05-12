HOLD (HOLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 153.1% against the dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $110,333.21 and $79.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.02114019 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00090104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00181767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.