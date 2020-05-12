Home Depot (HD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Home Depot has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 10.45-10.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at ~$10.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Home Depot stock opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.32. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

