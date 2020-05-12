Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,524. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average of $219.32. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.