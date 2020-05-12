Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $260.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,216. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.32. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 90,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.