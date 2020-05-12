Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CLSA

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,742. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 73.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

