HOQU (HQX) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $558,083.89 and approximately $4.16 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood. In the last week, HOQU has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.02150068 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00090522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00180017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

