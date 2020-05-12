Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $13.00

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

