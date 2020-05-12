HTMLCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, C-Patex and CoinExchange. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $6,061.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00816678 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027948 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00265263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00149021 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

