Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:HNP opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7645 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HNP shares. ValuEngine lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CLSA lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

