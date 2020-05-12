Hubii Network (HBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.02114019 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00090104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00181767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

