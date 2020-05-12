Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.55. Humana reported earnings of $6.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $18.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.06 to $22.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $32,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM traded up $9.74 on Tuesday, hitting $389.78. 92,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,769. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $392.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

