Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after acquiring an additional 841,298 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,559,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,615,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.76. 46,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.94 and a 200 day moving average of $340.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $392.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. CSFB boosted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

