Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $136.57 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $859.02 million and $136.57 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00043834 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03667256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

