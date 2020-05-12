Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

HURC opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.80. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hurco Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hurco Companies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.