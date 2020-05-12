IAA (NYSE:IAA) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 277.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445,256 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.48% of IAA worth $99,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of IAA by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of IAA by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. Stephens reduced their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

IAA opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

