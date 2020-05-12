IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. IBM reported earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $11.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $12.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $12.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Citigroup upped their price objective on IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 24,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.45. 2,901,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

