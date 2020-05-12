Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.10% of Icon worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Icon by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Icon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.10. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.