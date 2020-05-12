IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Update

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IDYA opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,973,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDYA. Roth Capital began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

