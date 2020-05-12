IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of INFO opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,177.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $33,298,090.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 828,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,382,514. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

