II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.34.

Get II-VI alerts:

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,900 shares of company stock worth $1,665,950 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.