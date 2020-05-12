II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of IIVI traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. 907,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,713. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,900 shares of company stock worth $1,665,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

