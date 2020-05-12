Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.82.

ITW stock opened at $161.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

