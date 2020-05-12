Imcd (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Imcd (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut Imcd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Imcd alerts:

Shares of IMDZF stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. Imcd has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $88.13.

About Imcd

IMCD N.V. sells, markets, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers detergent surfactants, builders, rheology modifiers, solubilizers, and functional additives; excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, specialty solvents, process chemicals, and intermediates for formulation and chemical synthesis; and personal care products, such as color cosmetics, dental products, deodorants, fragrances, hair and skin care chemicals, and toiletries.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Imcd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imcd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.