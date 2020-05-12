Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $23.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. 298,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,029. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $28.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 88,383 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,117,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

