Independent Research Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €5.50 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €5.50 ($6.40) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SDF. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.54 ($8.77).

ETR SDF traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €5.41 ($6.29). The stock had a trading volume of 936,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. K&S has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.68 and a 200 day moving average of €8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

