Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce $250,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.85% and a negative return on equity of 197.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 137,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $63.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

