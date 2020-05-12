Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INFI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.85% and a negative return on equity of 197.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

