Information Services Group’s (III) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

III has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of III stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 3,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.18 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,474,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,404.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 245,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 71,762 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 865.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5,644.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.